Humanity Week begins in Coimbatore

January 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To raise awareness on various government schemes, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department along with the Information and Public Relations Department started Humanity Week on Tuesday. It will go on till January 30 on the Collectorate premises, according to a release.

On January 25, dance, drama and oratorical competitions and art performances will be held in Coimbatore and Pollachi with the students studying in schools, hostels and college hostels in the district. On January 27, a seminar will be held by the Police Department, where judges, police personnel and lawyers will speak on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

