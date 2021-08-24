Bring home a furry companion

Kannama: This six-month-old little lady is a furball of energy, and her happy antics will charm you in an instant! Vaccinated and sterilised, could she bring a zing to your life?

Sara: This six-month-old girl has earned her second chance at life and is desperate to find a family who will cherish her forever. Gentle, loving and friendly, she is vaccinated and sterilised.

Nandhini: This beautiful seven-month-old girl is good with kids and active with good guarding skills. Vaccinated and sterilised, could she be your sweet heart?

Sugar: Affectionate and loving, six-month-old Sugar will be a faithful and loyal companion to a loving family of humans and canines. Vaccinated and sterilised, this friendly girl is waiting to play with you.

Special pet Jacky

It was an unfortunate day when Jacky was left unsupervised by his family and he met with a train accident on the railway tracks, that left him paralysed. Currently undergoing physiotherapy and lots of TLC, we are hopeful that he would regain at least partial mobility. To help this innocent boy, please consider sponsoring Jacky’s treatment costs, or reserve him for adoption so that he can be given the individual care that he deserves.

Blind pet Raja finds home

Raja was rescued by HAS’s teammate Jeeva, with the blind dog’s legs tied and left to drown in a canal, after being abandoned.

Raja was malnourished and weak. He is completely blind, but that doesn’t stop him from living his life and exploring the world around him with child-like curiosity. Our hearts are exploding with joy as more and more people are adopting special pets, and even more when they specifically come asking for a special pet.

We wish Raja and his family the very best times ahead.

To know more about sponsorship, donations, or adoption, please reach out to us on the number given below.

All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.