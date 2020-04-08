Pet Pals: Want a furry companion?

Casper is a 3.5-month-old cute kitten. He is healthy, active and good with other cats. He will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Around 50 days old, Tokyo is looking for a loving, safe home to grow up in. She will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Three-year-old Snoop is friendly and energetic but needs to be the top (and only) dog in his new home. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Pushti is a friendly and lovable three month old who would do best in a home with other pets to play with. He has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Help Dheera get his health back | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dheera was rescued by a kind community member when he was terribly malnourished and suffering with a severe skin condition that, if left untreated, would doubtless have led to his death. Now, after just a couple of weeks in the shelter, Dheera is flourishing and needs help from you to make his transformation complete. If you can contribute towards his care or sponsor him with a regular monthly payment or even adopt him, please get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.