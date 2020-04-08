Coimbatore

Pet Pals: Want a furry companion?

Clockwise from top left: Caspar, Tokyo, Snoop and Pushti

Clockwise from top left: Caspar, Tokyo, Snoop and Pushti   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rescue animals that can be adopted from the Humane Animal Society’s shelter in Coimbatore

Casper is a 3.5-month-old cute kitten. He is healthy, active and good with other cats. He will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Around 50 days old, Tokyo is looking for a loving, safe home to grow up in. She will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Three-year-old Snoop is friendly and energetic but needs to be the top (and only) dog in his new home. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Pushti is a friendly and lovable three month old who would do best in a home with other pets to play with. He has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Help Dheera get his health back

Help Dheera get his health back   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dheera was rescued by a kind community member when he was terribly malnourished and suffering with a severe skin condition that, if left untreated, would doubtless have led to his death. Now, after just a couple of weeks in the shelter, Dheera is flourishing and needs help from you to make his transformation complete. If you can contribute towards his care or sponsor him with a regular monthly payment or even adopt him, please get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

