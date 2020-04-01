Coimbatore

Pet Pals: Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

(From top left) Lila, Mila and Ella; Marvin, Zoey; Anokhi

(From top left) Lila, Mila and Ella; Marvin, Zoey; Anokhi   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has a set of dogs that are looking for safe homes

Two-month-old Marvin is very healthy, fit and active! He has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sanju, Manju and Ranju are 40 days old and looking for loving families to grow up with. They will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Anokhi is around one and a half years old and calm and extremely affectionate. She has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Zoey is sweet and gentle and would suit a quiet home. She has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Help little Bear recover

Help little Bear recover   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bear was abandoned at the shelter, malnourished and suffering from a severe skin condition. Initially frightened and unresponsive, he grew braver once he knew he was safe and his little tummy was full and began to demand attention. Bear loves to play and snooze in the sun. He will be with us until his skin recovers and he is in better health. Will you help him recover by becoming his sponsor? Donating a small regular amount each month is a wonderful way to help your local shelter, for more details, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at the appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 2:31:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/humane-animal-society-coimbatore-has-some-dogs-ready-to-be-adopted/article31225456.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY