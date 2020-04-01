Pet Pals: Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Two-month-old Marvin is very healthy, fit and active! He has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Sanju, Manju and Ranju are 40 days old and looking for loving families to grow up with. They will be vaccinated and sterilised at the appropriate age.

Anokhi is around one and a half years old and calm and extremely affectionate. She has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Zoey is sweet and gentle and would suit a quiet home. She has been vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Help little Bear recover | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bear was abandoned at the shelter, malnourished and suffering from a severe skin condition. Initially frightened and unresponsive, he grew braver once he knew he was safe and his little tummy was full and began to demand attention. Bear loves to play and snooze in the sun. He will be with us until his skin recovers and he is in better health. Will you help him recover by becoming his sponsor? Donating a small regular amount each month is a wonderful way to help your local shelter, for more details, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at the appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.