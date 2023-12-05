ADVERTISEMENT

Human skeleton found in garbage heap in Coimbatore

December 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the skeleton was a discarded study material that could have been used by a medical student

The Hindu Bureau

Minor tension prevailed in a residential area in Coimbatore city on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found in a garbage heap.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the skeleton was a discarded study material that could have been used by a medical student.

Corporation conservancy workers found the skeleton among garbage at Karunanidhi Nagar on Sungam – Ukkadam bypass in the city on Tuesday morning. They alerted the Ramanathapuram police who rushed to the spot. The skull of the skeleton was found cut horizontally into two pieces.

As the skeleton was painted with varnish and appeared like study material used by medical students, the police took the remains to the Department of Anatomy, Coimbatore Medical College.

“Doctors with the department confirmed that the skeleton was a study material. They will give the police a report after verification,” said S. Karikal Pari Sankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Podanur range).

