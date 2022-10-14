Human sacrifice victim’s son seeks help to get mother’s body back from Kerala

Police and locals at the place where two women were allegedly murdered and buried in a horrific case of black magic and human sacrifice at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody has contacted us yet. We do not even know whom to contact, or what is happening or when will we get our mother’s body back,” says R. Settu, son of Padma, the Tamil Nadu native woman who was a victim of human-sacrifice in Ernakulam district in neighbouring Kerala.

“My mother was murdered on September 26, and we got to know on October 11, and today is October 14. The body is lying in a mortuary in Kottayam government hospital and nobody is telling us when we will get her body. We need to give her a dignified send-off,” says an anxious Settu over the phone from Ernakulam to The Hindu.

On October 13, 2022, the two siblings had their blood samples drawn for a DNA identification. “They said they will have to send it to Tiruvananthapuram because they don’t have the lab facility in Ernakulam. We request our Chief Minister to help us get the body back soon,” says Settu, sharing a handwritten appeal to the Chief Minister that he was desperately trying to share through the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been three days since the family was informed of the murder of 52-year old Padma, one of the two victims of human sacrifice. For Padma’s two sons, the ordeal began much before on September 26, when they did not get the customary call from their mother between 7 p.m and 8 p.m.

“It was our routine, and she would never miss calling us,” says 35-year old Settu, the elder of Padma’s two sons. “When she did not call us on September 26 evening, I called her but her number was switched off.” The following morning, the sons tried their mother’s number and it continued to be switched off.

Settu had then called up his aunt and Padma’s sister, who also lived in the vicinity to check on her that evening.

Also Read | Police say Kerala human sacrifice accused a psychopath; special team to probe case

Padma and her sister were among an estimated hundred families from Errapatty in Dharmapuri, whose members would seasonally migrate to Ezhankollam in Ernakulam for work. Padma and others had all rented small rooms, and lived in the vicinity looking for any wage work. They would assemble at a place called Thalavanthara every morning, where they were picked up in buses, vans, cars or two-wheelers for wage work. On days, when there was no wage work, Padma and others would buy some lottery tickets and sell eking out Rs.500 a day. “For the last 6 months, work was hard to come by and she also got physically weak for construction work and began selling lotteries,” says Settu.

As he spoke over the phone, he voiced his regret that his mother went back after moving for good to their village in Errapatty four months ago. “My father and mother used to stay together and work in Ernakulam. But, father became very ill. I told them both to move back and rest. They also vacated their house for good.”

But then, the family started to look for a marriage alliance for Settu’s 27 year old brother. “Amma wanted to go back to earn some money to help out with the wedding, whenever it happened,” says Settu, who had quit his job as a teacher, and was about to join as a lecturer in a polytechnic institute in Dharmapuri. “The day I was supposed to join, I got the news and I had to rush to Kerala, he says.