Human milk bank opened at private hospital

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in association with Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City opened a breast milk bank on Saturday.

The breast milk bank at the hospital was set up as the Rotary’s signature project of the year under the banner ‘Nectar of Life’.

Managing trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust D. Lakshminarayanaswamy inaugurated the facility in the presence of joint managing trustee R. Sundar, chief operating officer Swathy Rohit, chief executive officer C.V. Ramkumar, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital’s dean and medical director P. Sukumaran and district governor of RI Dist 3201 Rajasekhar Srinivasan.

The breast milk bank is equipped with pasteurisers, chillers, deep freezers, breast pumps and autoclave machines. The milk bank will provide a welcoming space for lactating mothers across the city who can donate extra milk and milk donated to the facility will be given free of cost to all the babies in need, said a release.

Rotary International has established several human milk banks in other cities too and the first such facility in private sector was set up at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital under Nectar of Life, it said.

Neetika Prabu, Rakesh Kumar Ranka, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Tarun Kumar Ranka, and Kumarpal Daga from the organising team of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Cotton City, the secretary and the members of Coimbatore Parenting Network were also present.