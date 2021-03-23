Human-elephant conflict, a major electoral issue in Thally

Crop depredation by elephants and wild boars, and human causalities are festering problems

The moniker of “Little England” given by the British for Thally’s cold weather round the year and the romanticism of that fancy name is a far cry from the poor socio-economic indicators of the constituency.

Thally shares the border with Karnataka along some of the most difficult and inaccessible hilly terrains. And like its neighbouring Hosur constituency, this shared border has reflected in Thally’s electoral history that has shown a consistent gravitation towards the national parties, similar to that of Karnataka.

Primarily agrarian with millet cropping pattern, horticulture, and littered with granite quarries, the constituency is overwhelmed by underdevelopment reflected in the low human development indices.

High incidence of anaemia in women, child marriages, early and multiple pregnancies, home deliveries and maternal mortality on the one hand; malnutrition, poor universal retention, high school dropout rates, accentuated by seasonal migration of a predominantly tribal population on the other have added to the low human development indices . The block continues to pose challenge to social workers on the human development index front.

Some of the most backward blocks such as Kelamangalam and panchayats like Bettamugilalam and Kodagarai are home to scheduled tribe population that migrate to the forests for seasonal employment.

Lacks of roads in hilly areas, understaffed primary health centres and inaccessible proximal health care, lack of electricity, unreliable drinking water supply, and poor nutritional support through anganwadis are among the woes of the constituency.

The topography contiguous with North Cauvery Wild Life Sanctuary, which is the migratory route of elephants, has spawned human-elephant conflict – one of the main electoral issues for this constituency. Crop depredation by elephants and wild boars, and human causalities are festering issues.

The constituency has consistently aligned with the Congress, and since 1996 with the Communist Party of India (CPI), with the exception of 2001, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat.

In 2016, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the constituency to become the first Dravidian party to win the seat, pushing the CPI to the second place.

The CPI fighting under the DMK alliance has fielded T. Ramachandran, who is vying for a third term as an MLA, since he first became an MLA in 2006.

In 2006, when denied a CPI ticket, he contested against the CPI candidate as an independent and won the seat. In 2011, he contested under the party and won CPI the seat.

Mr.Ramachandran’s business interests in granites, real estate and allied activities predate his electoral foray and his affluence is perhaps a misnomer for a cash-strapped party.

However, his candidature is overshadowed by an affidavit filled with six murder charges, brief arrest, violations under the mines and minerals act, among others.

Yet, the CPI is dependent on his cult image in the area, something that has not gone down well with other progressive outfits.

Dravidar Vidudalai Kazhalam leader Kolathur T.S. Mani had flayed the nomination of Mr.Ramachandran by CPI and declared his outfit’s decision to not support the CPI in Thally.

Caste factor

BJP has fielded a novice, a 35-year-old medical doctor C. Nagesh Kumar, a Gowda by caste, whose uncle was a chairman albeit under the Indian National Congress.

The BJP announced its candidate only on March 18, the penultimate day of the closing of nominations, signalling an indecision to face-off the CPI’s Ramachandran, widely seen as a winner. By fielding a Gowda, the BJP has appeared to bank on Gowda votes, a community that constitutes a sizeable population in Thally constituency.

With a predominant Kannada speaking electorate, with mix of Lingayats, and Gowdas and a significant tribal population, voting is presumed to be not entirely affected by the caste factor.