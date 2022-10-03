Human chain to be formed in Tiruppur on October 11

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 03, 2022 18:39 IST

An all-party meeting was held at the office of the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) in the district in which office-bearers from CPI, CPI(M), Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, and a few other organisations participated.

In the meeting, it has been decided to form a human chain, emphasising social harmony and unity among people against sectarianism and bigotry, all over the State on October 11. In the district, the human chain will be formed at Tiruppur, Dharapuram, Avinashi, Uthukuli, Kangayam, Palladam, and Udumalpet, a resolution passed during the meeting said.

