Coimbatore

Human chain to be formed in Tiruppur on October 11

An all-party meeting was held at the office of the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) in the district in which office-bearers from CPI, CPI(M), Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, and a few other organisations participated.

In the meeting, it has been decided to form a human chain, emphasising social harmony and unity among people against sectarianism and bigotry, all over the State on October 11. In the district, the human chain will be formed at Tiruppur, Dharapuram, Avinashi, Uthukuli, Kangayam, Palladam, and Udumalpet, a resolution passed during the meeting said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 6:41:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/human-chain-to-be-formed-in-tiruppur-on-october-11/article65966511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY