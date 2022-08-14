Human chain seeks efforts to save Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 14, 2022 18:59 IST

Hundreds of members of ‘Save Nanjarayan Tank’ movement staged a demonstration on the banks of the tank on Sunday demanding restoration of the land given to a private trust.

The Nanjarayan tank also known as Sarkar Periyapalayam Reservoir, located at Koolipalayam, serves as an abode for thousands of migratory and water bird species, said M. Eesan, co-ordinator of the movement.

The 440-acre tank, the largest water body in the district, serves as a source for groundwater recharge. Farmers from nearby villages depend on the tank for irrigation purposes, he said. On April 20, the tank was declared as the 17th bird sanctuary of Tamil Nadu.

As many as 400 members of the movement formed a human chain near the tank alleging that the nine-acre watercourse land on the embankment of the tank, was sold at a giveaway price by the Revenue Department officials. The land worth ₹50 crore was given to a private school trust for ₹1.5 crore, they said.

The protesters wanted the land to be restored and classified as watercourse poramboke. An inquiry committee has to be formed to investigate the corruption charges against the officials, they said.

