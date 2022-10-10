Human chain protest in Coimbatore on Oct. 11

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Communist Party of India (CPI), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will jointly hold a human chain protest on Tuesday to promote social welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent violent incidents of hurling petrol bombs and attack on food outlets by some outfits had disrupted the peace of Coimbatore, CPI (M) leader C. Padmanabhan said.

The parties would also stage a protest on October 16 against the illegal constructions (32 lakh sq. ft) by two institutions along the Western Ghats area in the district, Mr. Padmanabhan said. He alleged that one institution built 17 lakh sq. ft of structures for religious purposes, and was not authorised by the State, Centre or forest and environment department. Due to this, animal intrusions increased in the towns and villages, he claimed.