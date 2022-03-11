Human chain formed to create awareness on glaucoma in Erode

As part of creating awareness among people about glaucoma during the World Glaucoma Week observance from March 6 to 12, a human chain was formed here on Friday.

Organised by The Eye Foundation, the human chain was flagged off by Mayor S. Nagarathinam at Palayapalayam in which students from Nandha School of Nursing and Vellalar College of Arts and Science took part.

Organisers said glaucoma was a condition that did not have any symptoms until 90% vision was lost. Since the lost vision could not be restored, screening eyes regularly and early detection and undergoing treatment were the only solution.

Doctors said awareness on glaucoma among the public was very poor and urged the public to undergo comprehensive eye checkup, especially after the age of 40. It was referred to as ‘silent thief of sight’ and the public should be aware of it, they added.