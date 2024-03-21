March 21, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Namakkal

A human chain was formed to create awareness about voting among the public as part of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) on Thursday.

SVEEP is a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to educate, create awareness among voters and increase voter literacy. District Collector and the Returning Officer S. Uma, along with more than 300 students of Namakkal Arignar Anna Government Arts College, formed the human chain under the topic “Election: the biggest festival and Pride of the Nation.”

The Collector also planted saplings in the college as part of World Forestry Day celebrations. Similarly, the Collector flagged off an electronic vehicle on behalf of the Information and Public Relations Department to screen awareness-raising short films on voting in six Assembly constituencies in the district.

Ms. Uma said that after the announcement of elections, various teams have been formed in the district and election work is going on 24x7. Also, election awareness programmes are being conducted for the public to ensure 100% voting in the elections. In order to create election awareness among the public, human chain, selfie stand, awareness signature drive, distribution of pamphlets, awareness stickers on buses on behalf of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, election slogans on the back of receipts on behalf of traders’ associations, distribution of cloth bags with awareness slogans, pasting of election awareness stickers on ration materials on behalf of the cooperative department, distribution of pamphlets directly to houses by women self-help groups, putting up banners in public places, and encouraging college students to vote are going on in the district, Ms. Uma added.

In these events, officials from concerned departments are participating.

