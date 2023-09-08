ADVERTISEMENT

Human chain formed in Coimbatore to promote awareness on eye donation

September 08, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandeesh at a human chain organised by Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital and PPG Institute of Optometry in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

A human chain was formed on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore on Friday by the employees of Agarwal Eye Hospital and PPG Institute of Optometry, to create awareness on eye donation.

The human chain was flagged off Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandeesh.

Medical Director of Dr.Agarwal Eye Hospital Jayashree said that some people believe that if a person dies and his eyes are donated, he would not reach heaven. Such superstitions must be eradicated. If the eyes are harvested within six hours of death it will be of use to others. One dead person’s eyes can give vision to four persons, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US