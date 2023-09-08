HamberMenu
Human chain formed in Coimbatore to promote awareness on eye donation

September 08, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandeesh at a human chain organised by Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital and PPG Institute of Optometry in Coimbatore on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandeesh at a human chain organised by Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital and PPG Institute of Optometry in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

A human chain was formed on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore on Friday by the employees of Agarwal Eye Hospital and PPG Institute of Optometry, to create awareness on eye donation.

The human chain was flagged off Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandeesh.

Medical Director of Dr.Agarwal Eye Hospital Jayashree said that some people believe that if a person dies and his eyes are donated, he would not reach heaven. Such superstitions must be eradicated. If the eyes are harvested within six hours of death it will be of use to others. One dead person’s eyes can give vision to four persons, she said.

