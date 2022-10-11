Human chain for social harmony formed in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 11, 2022 23:06 IST

A human chain demonstration, emphasising social harmony and unity of people against sectarianism, was organised by a group of political parties in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, on Tuesday.

The human chain was formed from Gandhipuram to Cross Cut Road in Coimbatore in which workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Dravidar Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and a few other political parties participated. Slogans such as “Peaceful Coimbatore is the need of the hour and there is no space for politics based on religion,” were raised by the participants.

In Tiruppur, the human chain was formed from the Gandhi Statue near Corporation office to the Tiruppur Kumaran statue near the Railway station.

