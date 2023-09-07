Human capital is more important than venture capital, says IT Minister in Coimbatore

September 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Human capital is much more important than venture capital, said Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, at the 51st edition of the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu BRIDGE conference in Coimbatore on Thursday, September 7.

The conference was on ‘Building Human Capital for a Trillion Dollar Digital Economy’.

The Minister said, “As of 2016, there were 2.4 lakh registered engineering seats which was 40 times increase in two generations. We have to look at who is teaching all these students...can we scale up without improving the quality of education, that is giving up quality for quantity?”

Elaborating on why human capital was much more important than venture capital, the Minister said it was necessary for improving the economy. This would help the State in achieving its goal of a trillion-dollar economy.

Founder of Polaris Group and Chairman of Intellect Design Arena Arun Jain highlighted the need for a multifaceted approach to growth and a forward-looking curriculum to nurture students by 2050.

Chairman of CII-Tamil Nadu Shankar Vanavarayar, Director of ICT Academy & Emeritus Vice Chairman of Cognizant Lakshmi Narayanan, CEO of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu Hari Balachandran, and Head Government Affairs (states) Cognizant K. Purushothaman spoke at the event.

