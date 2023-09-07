HamberMenu
Human capital is more important than venture capital, says IT Minister in Coimbatore

September 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan speaking at the 51st edition of the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu BRIDGE conference in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan speaking at the 51st edition of the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu BRIDGE conference in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Human capital is much more important than venture capital, said Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, at the 51st edition of the ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu BRIDGE conference in Coimbatore on Thursday, September 7.

The conference was on ‘Building Human Capital for a Trillion Dollar Digital Economy’.

Addressing the audience, he said, “As of 2016, there were 2.4 lakh registered engineering seats which was 40 times increase in two generations. We have to look at who is teaching all these students...can we scale up without integrating the quality of education, that is giving up quality for quantity.”

He said the curriculum must facilitate opportunities for students who were not graduates, to build cultural excellence with potential and reduce fear of failure.

He said human capital was much more important than venture capital and was a building block towards improving the economy than State spending or fund distribution. This would take the State forward to achieve a trillion-dollar economy, he added.

Founder of Polaris Group and Chairman of Intellect Design Arena Arun Jain highlighted the need for a multifaceted growth approach and a forward-looking curriculum to nurture students by 2050. He advocated transitioning to a model focused on true intellectual property and holistic growth across multiple dimensions.

Chairman of CII-Tamil Nadu Shankar Vanavarayar, Director of ICT Academy & Emeritus Vice Chairman of Cognizant Lakshmi Narayanan, CEO of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu Hari Balachandran, and Head Government Affairs (states) Cognizant K. Purushothaman spoke at the event.

