Hullathy panchayat supervisor suspended 

The supervisor working and overseeing the building of a green house in Hullathy panchayat, was placed under suspension as he failed to complete the work in time.

In a release, the district administration stated that a green house had been sanctioned at ₹3 lakh in Ammanadu tribal village for two beneficiaries in 2020. In December 2021, during an inspection, Collector S.P. Amrith noticed that the building was constructed only to the height where a window was installed. He instructed the supervisor, identified as Ponmani, to expedite the work.

However, even after six months, the house had still not been finished. Castigating the supervisor’s lack of efforts to complete the house on time, and for dereliction of his duties, the Collector placed him under suspension on Thursday.