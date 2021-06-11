Coimbatore

HUL and Ola contribute medical equipment

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Ola donated medical equipment to the district administration here on Friday.

The HUL donated four oxygen concentrators of 10 ltr capacity each at ₹ 5 lakh; 25 oxygen concentrators of 5 ltr capacity at ₹ 16.25 lakh; 5 multi parameter CMS at ₹ 1.75 lakh; 3 Pirsma Vent 40 Bipap machins at ₹6.75 lakh and 180 hand sanitizers at ₹ 13,500. HUL factory Manager M.V. Anil Kumar handed over the equipment to Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy.

Ola group contributed 30 oxygen concentrators of 5 ltr capacity at ₹12 lakh. Medical equipment to the tune of ₹41,88,500 was handed over to the district administration for use by the government hospitals here. Jose Pinheiro, Head of Global Manufacturing and Operations, Ola Electric vehicle, N.Sneha, Programme Manager, Ola Foundation, handed over the equipment to the Collector.


