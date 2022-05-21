Huge boulder falls on Yercaud Ghat Road

A huge boulder fell on to Yercaud Ghat Road during the early hours of Saturday. The rocks were cleared immediately and traffic was restored on the section.

According to officials, a huge boulder fell on the road near 60ft bridge. Accident was averted as traffic was low at that time. Officials from the State Highways Department and the Yercaud police rushed to the spot and took measures to remove the rocks.

Officials said that traffic was stopped for about 15 minutes and the boulders were pushed to the gorge using JCB machines. Officials said that the areas where landslides occurred recently are being monitored and advised motorists to drive cautiously on the road.