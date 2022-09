Hubballi – Rameswaram train services extended till December 31

The service period of weekly special trains operated between Hubballi in Karnataka and Rameswaram that was to end by September has been extended till December 31.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.07355 Hubballi – Rameswaram Weekly Special Train will leave Hubballi at 6.30 a.m. on Saturdays from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and reach Rameswaram at 6.15 a.m. on Sundays. Likewise, Train No.07356 Rameswaram – Hubballi Weekly Special Train will leave Rameswaram at 9 p.m. on Sundays from October 2 to January 1, 2023 and reach Hubballi at 7.25 p.m. on Mondays.

Compositions are AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 3, Sleeper Class – 9, General Second Class – 5 and Luggage-cum-Brake Van – 2 coaches. The train will have stoppages at Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tumkur, Yesvantpur Banaswadi, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Ramanathapuram.

Timings at railway stations in the division are, Train No.07355 (Saturdays) - Salem – 7.50 p.m., Namakkal – 8.44 p.m. and Karur – 9.58 p.m. Train No.07356 (Mondays) - Karur – 3.48 a.m., Namakkal – 4.19 a.m. and Salem – 5.45 a.m.