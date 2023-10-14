Search continues for wild elephant in T.N. Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

October 14, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Forest Department, on Saturday, continued to search for a 40-year-old wild male elephant in the Vilamundi Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) for the second consecutive day, in an effort to capture and translocate it.

The team, with the help of a drone began to search for the elephant inside the forest.

The elephant, captured in Kadambur Hills and released into Bhavanisagar Forest Range on July 24, has once again entered human habitations and damaged crops. The elephant was last seen on October 11 in Ayyampalayam village, near the Vilamundi forest area, and was driven back into the forest. Officials then decided to re-capture the animal and began operations on October 12. Two kumkis, Kapil Dev and Muthu, from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), were brought to the village to assist in the operation.

On Friday, three wildlife veterinarians and elephant-tracking teams entered the forest to track the tusker. However, the elephant could not be tracked. Officials said only after tracking its movement, would a decision on tranquillising and capturing it be taken.