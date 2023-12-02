ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of SC/ST Commission conducts inquiry with two youths in Gobichettipalayam

December 02, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and retired High Court Judge P.R. Shivakumar, on Saturday, held an inquiry with two young Dalit men who suffered injuries after reportedly beaten up by members of the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community in Gobichettipalayam here on November 21.

The two, a 17-year-old polytechnic student and his relative, a mechanic, were caught by people of Vengamedu in Kadukampalayam panchayat for reportedly stealing two hens. They suffered injuries and were admitted to the government hospital in Gobichettipalayam. While a case was registered against the two for stealing hens, another case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, against 20 persons for attacking them.

Members of various Dalit outfits alleged that the community members had urinated on the faces of the two men, a charge the district police refutes.

The chairperson, along with vice-chairperson Punitha Pandiyan, members P. Ilanchezhian and J. Rekha Priyadarshini met them at the hospital and held inquiries about the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their statements were recorded. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and revenue officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US