ADVERTISEMENT

Court allows textile shops to function on Gani market premises till December end

September 23, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Textile shops that were removed from Gani Market premises in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

 

Following the Madras High Court that allowed textile shops on the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) premises to function till the end of December 2023, traders started to erect temporary shops from Friday. 

Over 1,000 textile shops, both weekly and daily, were functioning on the market premises for 45 years and the civic body had in 2019 began constructing the modernised textile hub with 262 shops on the premises. Traders, who wanted priority to be given to them in allocation of shops in the new building, opposed auctioning of shops. But the Corporation said the shops would be allotted only through general auctioning.  

The traders filed a case in the Madras High Court and the court, in its order, asked 106 traders to vacate the shops, while the civic body asked another 134 traders to vacate the shops. A total of 240 shops were vacated by the Corporation in August. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Erode Gani Market Dinasari Anaithu Siru Javuli Viyabarigal Sangam (Erode Gani Market Daily All Small Textile Traders Association) has moved the court seeking time till Deepavali to run their business on the market premises they had vacated based on the recent court’s order. The association filed a writ application seeking direction to the Secretary to Government to allow them to run their shops till Deepavali as they would lose their livelihood. The association filed an affidavit that they would vacate the shops and hand over the premises by December 31, 2023. The court in its order dated September 7, 2023, accepted the affidavit. 

Traders met the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and urged him to expedite the process of giving permission to erect shops. The Minister held discussions with the Corporation officials and traders were permitted to erect shops. Traders said shops would function from September 26. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US