Discharge from Bhavanisagar dam to be reduced by 500 cusecs for irrigation

October 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

With the available water at Bhavanisagar dam for the first crop season to irrigate 1,03,500 acre being inadequate, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has decided to reduce the discharge by 500 cusecs so that water is available till December 13, 2023 for irrigation.

About 2,300 cusecs was being released from the dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal from August 15, 2023, for farming activities in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur and it should have continued till December 13. Poor rainfall in the catchment areas failed to improve the water storage level in the dam and less than 10 tmc ft water is available now.

Since continuous discharge of water from the dam is required for saving the standing crops, the WRD decided to reduce the discharge from 2,300 cusecs to 1,800 cusecs from November 1. Officials said that by reducing the discharge, water would be supplied for the full first crop season. They added that the decision was taken in consultation with farmers organisations and pointed out that discharge was reduced in 2001 when the same situation prevailed.

Farmers said the entire ayacut area would be divided into three zones and water would be supplied on rotation basis to two zones at a time for eight days. “Water would not be supplied for four days in a zone,” the farmers added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WRD had recently written a letter to Tangedco to release water from Kundah Hydro reservoirs in The Nilgiris to the dam in November so that adequate water is available for the crop season. Officials are awaiting response from Tangedco.

At noon, the water level in Bhavanisagar dam stood at 65.19 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 448 cusecs, while the total discharge was 1,150 cusecs. The storage was 9.05 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT