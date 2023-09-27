HamberMenu
Textile shops in Gani market in Erode to function from next week

September 27, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 86 shops that were established temporarily on the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) premises will start functioning from next week.

Over 1,000 textile shops, both weekly and daily, were functioning on the market premises for 45 years. After the construction of a modern textile hub with 262 shops on the premises, the Corporation served notices to 240 shops to vacate the premises while other shops continued to function.

But, Erode Gani Market Dinasari Anaithu Siru Javuli Viyabarigal Sangam (Erode Gani Market Daily All Small Textile Traders Association) moved the court against the order. However, the court asked the traders to vacate the premises and gave time till August. After the deadline ended, the civic body removed the shops. The association moved the court seeking time till Deepavali to run their business on the market premises and the court allowed them till December 31, 2023.

Works to set up 86 shops began on the premises on September 22. Traders said the works will be completed in a few days. “All these shops will start functioning from the first week of October,” traders said.

