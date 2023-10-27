Proposal submitted to T.N. Government to lay roads to remote hamlets in Bargur hills

October 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - ERODE

Proposals have been submitted to the State Government to lay new roads and re-lay existing roads that connect remote hamlets in Bargur hills.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam told The Hindu that a new road for 6.5 km would be laid between Sengulam in Kongadai West Bargur Hill area, and Kuttaiyur in the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border through the forest area. Likewise, a new road would be laid from Kuttaiyur to Makkampalayam (5.6 km), and from Bargur to Sundapur (2.5 km).

Other roads that would be re-laid are: Onnakarai to Thamaraikarai (200 m), Thamaraikarai to Thambureddi (120 m), Kargekandi Road to Velampatti (6 km) with a bridge, Thamaraikarai to Thattakarai (600 m) and from Thamaraikarai to Tholli (1.8 km). Most of these roads are damaged for many years now and had turned non-motorable.

All these roads are to be laid through forest area coming under Thattakarai and Anthiyur forest in Erode Forest Division, and a 30 acre revenue land has been identified at Tholli village to be given as compensatory land to the Forest Department. The MLA recently met Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan and urged him to expedite the clearance process.

