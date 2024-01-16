HT industrial consumers plan investments in renewable energy in Tamil Nadu

January 16, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several High Tension industrial consumers in Tamil Nadu have drafted plans to invest in renewable energy.

Some of the units that signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the recently-concluded Global Investors Meet in Chennai have also committed to investments in renewable energy.

For instance, GHCL Textiles that manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn signed an MoU at the meeting entailing investments for capacity expansion and increasing renewable energy generation. When implemented, GHCL Textile’s total investment in the State will be over ₹1,035 crore and its renewable energy portfolio will expand to 75 MW, according to a release from the company.

The total installed wind energy capacity in the State is 9,952 MW and solar energy is 6,473 MW. “Installation of ground solar energy panels is on the rise,” said N. Pradeep, president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association.

According to an industry representative in Coimbatore, there are several textile industries that have renewable energy as part of the overall investment plan. “For exporting units, investment in renewable energy gives an advantage as buyers insist on green production. This will help the units comply with Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) norms. Another reason is the tariff advantage. Renewable energy costs ₹2.5 to ₹3 less a unit compared to grid power,” he said.

The country was aiming for 50% energy supply from renewable sources by 2030 and hence was creating the required infrastructure. So, evacuation of renewable energy was not an issue as of now in Tamil Nadu. However, there were delays in getting approvals from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, especially for solar energy projects, the representative said.

