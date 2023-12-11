HT electricity consumers urge T.N. government to reconsider networking charges for rooftop solar energy systems

December 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The High Tension (HT) electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu have appealed to the State government to initiate a dialogue with them regarding network charges for rooftop solar energy systems.

Pradeep Natarajan, president of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association, said in a press release that, “The present scenario necessitates reconsideration of network charges imposed on consumers who do not export excess energy to the grid.”

If a company has invested in a 100 KW rooftop solar installation and generates approximately 400 units of energy a day, the energy is sent to the grid only on days when the industry does not operate - Sundays and holidays. On other days, it is consumed at the site. However, the network charges are collected for the entire energy produced.

This has “inadvertently discouraged the widespread adoption of rooftop solar installations in Tamil Nadu. This issue hampers the progress towards a cleaner and sustainable energy future for our State,” he said.

The Association is pursuing the issue with the State government and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission. In sectors such as textiles, the only factor aiding the competitiveness of the units in Tamil Nadu is investment in renewable energy. If it becomes expensive, the industries lose the competitive advantage, he said.

