ADVERTISEMENT

HT electricity consumers urge T.N. government to reconsider networking charges for rooftop solar energy systems

December 11, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The High Tension (HT) electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu have appealed to the State government to initiate a dialogue with them regarding network charges for rooftop solar energy systems.

Pradeep Natarajan, president of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association, said in a press release that, “The present scenario necessitates reconsideration of network charges imposed on consumers who do not export excess energy to the grid.”

If a company has invested in a 100 KW rooftop solar installation and generates approximately 400 units of energy a day, the energy is sent to the grid only on days when the industry does not operate - Sundays and holidays. On other days, it is consumed at the site. However, the network charges are collected for the entire energy produced.

This has “inadvertently discouraged the widespread adoption of rooftop solar installations in Tamil Nadu. This issue hampers the progress towards a cleaner and sustainable energy future for our State,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association is pursuing the issue with the State government and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission. In sectors such as textiles, the only factor aiding the competitiveness of the units in Tamil Nadu is investment in renewable energy. If it becomes expensive, the industries lose the competitive advantage, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US