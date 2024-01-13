GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HR&CE suspends Coimbatore Dharmalingeshwarar temple trustees amid allegations

January 13, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department recently suspended R.K. Krishnasamy, lifetime trustee of the Dharmalingeswarar Temple in Madukkarai panchayat, in the wake of allegations related to recovery of land worth about ₹125 crores by the temple administration.

The trust that was maintaining the temple is now under investigation by the department for financial irregularities and mismanagement.

A communication from the department to those who had raised the issue says that the problem traces back to the appointment of Mandhana Narasimmaraju, a royal physician and saint from Andhra Pradesh, as the hereditary trustee in 1983. After his demise in 1985, an unregistered will surfaced, designating R.K. Krishnasamy and four others as lifetime hereditary trustees.

However, suspicions arose when complaints were lodged, asserting that irregularities were taking place under Krishnasamy’s management.

The HR&CE Department has initiated an investigation, scrutinising the temple’s finances, offerings, rent, and income from stores. A preliminary inquiry conducted this week uncovered unauthorised constructions on 28.15 acres of temple land near Madukkarai L&T Bypass Road valued at approximately ₹125 crore. “We will shortly begin surveying the land,” said B. Ramesh, Joint Commissioner, Coimbatore HR&CE.

Subsequently, the department also suspended V. Thirumurathi, another trustee appointed by Krishnasamy.

