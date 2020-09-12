Coimbatore

HR&CE official suspended in Namakkal

N. Sudhakar, a level III executive officer at Arpanishwarar Temple in Namakkal, was placed under suspension for misappropriation of temple funds, misuse of official powers and forging official documents. An order issued by the Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR& CE) department has advised Mr. Sudhakar not to leave Kolli Hills without permission.

