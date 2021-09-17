HR&CE Dept. recovers temple land

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Friday recovered nearly nine acre of temple land worth around ₹ 6 crore from encroachers near Perur here.

Sources said the land at Thenkarai village belonging to Karivaratharaja Perumal temple had remained encroached by three farmers for over a decade.

They were cultivating turmeric, onions and bananas on that plot.

HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan had ordered the removal of encroachments on Thursday, based on which the officials visited the plot for recovery on Friday.

They held talks with the farmers in the presence of officials from Revenue Department and the Perur police and recovered the land, the sources said.

In Tiruppur district, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Tiruppur Zone N. Natarajan on Thursday ordered the suspension of five trustees of Kinathadi Vinayagar Temple in Udumalpet for encroaching 12.54 acre belonging to the temple.

A release said Manickam, Palaniappan, Mariappan, Thangavelu and Ganesan were appointed as hereditary trustees of the temple in 1983.

And they had encroached upon the temple property since then.

The Executive Officer of Mariamman Temple, Udumalpet, was appointed as temporary in-charge for the temple, the release said.