HR&CE Dept. recovers temple land valued at ₹300 crore in Coimbatore

Officials from the Hindu Religious Charities Department in Coimbatore, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, have recovered land valued at approximately ₹300 crore, belonging to the Kariya Perumal Temple in Manikkampatti.

The land, measuring 16.30 acres, is located on the Karumathampatti-Avinasi Road near Sulur and was under unauthorised occupation by lessees who used it for cultivation, HR&CE officials said. “The period of lease had ended a few years ago,” they said.

The recovery operation, which took place on Wednesday, involved the measuring of the land to confirm its boundaries. Officials have also placed public notice boards on the property warning that legal action will be taken against any further trespassers.

This initiative follows a prolonged period of encroachment on temple land, which has been a subject of concern for devotees and activists alike. “The recovery of this land is expected to enhance the temple’s financial stability and support its development projects and is a crucial step in preventing future encroachments and safeguarding the temple’s assets,” a senior official of the department said.

