HR&CE Dept. plans guide about temples

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has decided to bring out a guide on the various temples in the State.

The Salem region of the HR&CE Department under the control of Joint Commissioner has already taken initiative for bringing out a full-fledged book which will serve as a guide to the devotees and the tourists.

The Salem Joint Commissioners office has control over a total of 249 big and small temples in the four western districts of Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. Salem region accounted for many historical and ancient temples dating back to hoary past. They were constructed and maintained by different kingdoms, which patronised the administration of these temples by donating land, animals, and other grants.

According to the HR and CE sources, the ‘Kovilgalin Vazhikatti’ will carry details on the unique features of the temples; their historical background; religious significance with focus on the presiding deity; brief history of the temple with reference to Alwars or Nayanmars, besides saints and seers; association with the then rulers; and local culture, architecture and aesthetic beauty.