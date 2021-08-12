HR&CE Department retrieves 8.8 acres temple land in Thadagam valley

Coimbatore

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department officials on Thursday retrieved 8.8 acres of temple land in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district by removing encroachments allegedly belonging to brick kilns.

Sources in the HR&CE Department told The Hindu that the 8.8 acres belonging to Mariamman Angalamman temple in Chinna Thadagam had remained encroached for over five years. It was a non-listed temple until 2019, when the HR&CE Department formally took over the maintenance of the temple, after which the officials sent notices to the encroachers.

The encroachers had erected two units that were used to dry the bricks on the temple land and these were not used to manufacture bricks, the sources said. With the encroachers not handing over the land to the temple despite the notices, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan ordered the removal of encroachments as per Section 78 of the HR&CE Act, 1959, the sources said.

The officials arrived at Chinna Thadagam at around 9 a.m. and commenced the demolition of the two structures. Revenue Department officials and the police along with the HR&CE Department officials were present at the spot. The Department will soon take a decision on using the retrieved land for the temple-related purposes, according to the sources.

S. Ganesh, an activist from Thadagam involved in the fight against unauthorised brick kilns and illegal red earth mining in the region, said that he along with other activists had submitted multiple petitions to the HR&CE Department regarding retrieval of temple lands in the past two years. “Over 200 acres of temple lands in the Thadagam valley still remain encroached,” he claimed. The authorities must ensure the retrieval of the remaining temple lands in the coming days too, Mr. Ganesh said.