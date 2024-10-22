ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE conducts free wedding ceremony

Published - October 22, 2024 05:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments board conducted free marriage ceremony for nine couples at the board-run Kattinayapalli Anjaneya Subramanya Swamy temple here on Monday.

The wedding officiated by Collector K.M. Sarayu was organised under the HR&CE’s scheme to conduct free weddings for couples with four gram gold chain; along with household furniture, including cot, mattress and pillows, bureau, kitchen utensils among others.

According to the Collector, in the last two years, over 1,100 couples were married off with four gram gold chain, along with household furniture worth ₹50,000.

This year, the gift money for furniture has been raised to ₹60,000 per couple and over 800 couples have been married off this year

