HR training need of hour in mills to improve workers’ conditions

For the 2,500 textile mills in the State, need for more focus on human resource training seems to result in poor infrastructure for workers, long working hours, and high attrition rates in several units.

District Social Welfare Officer P. Thangamani told The Hindu that some of the common complaints by workers through the safety boxes placed at the mills include long working hours and lack of time for recreational activities.

As many as 15 women’s hostels in the district are registered under the textile mill category. The Department has sensitised owners of the mills that if all basic infrastructure facilities are provided, the workers’ mental health will also be balanced, ensuring better productivity, she said.

Industry sources said that over 70 % of the mills in the State are in the MSME sector with less than ₹ 250 crore annual turnover. While the profile of the workers differ for each region in the State, in Coimbatore district, over 50 % workers are from other States. The number of mills employing more women workers with hostel facilities in the mills has reduced.

The mills usually provide accommodation on the premises or arrange for accommodation outside the mill for the migrant workers.

“We are stressing on regular training for human resource managers so that workers are inducted with proper orientation to their jobs and the required facilities are provided at the mills. This is a long-term requirement,” said one of the labour consultants for the mills.

The mills face almost 40% attrition. If migrant workers are unhappy with the wages or facilities in a mill, they switch jobs, the sources said.

There are complaints such as poor sanitation facilities at the accommodation units given or long working hours in some mills. But, with slowdown in the mills for the last couple of months, the complaint of long working hours is not there now, they added.