HR manager of spinning mill arrested for murdering employee

January 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The human resources (HR) manager of a private spinning mill near Sulur in Coimbatore district was arrested on charges of murdering an employee, a guest worker. The police said Franklin alias Martin (37) of Kannampalayam near Sulur, was arrested for stabbing Subash Kumbar (36) of Odisha to death.

According to the Sulur police, Subash and his brother Surendar Kumbar (35) were supposed to work in a shift in the mill starting from 11 p.m. on Wednesday. As the duo did not report for duty, the supervisor of the mill went to the quarters of the employees nearby. The supervisor saw the duo engaged in an altercation with another family. After being alerted by the supervisor, Martin rushed to the spot.

Martin attempted to stop the altercation and pacify them. He told the police that the workers started to assault him in return. Martin, who used to carry a knife with him, stabbed the siblings. Subash died while his brother was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. A team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan launched an investigation and arrested Martin on Thursday.

