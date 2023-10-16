ADVERTISEMENT

HR and CE officials’ move to place hundi at a private temple in Erode opposed

October 16, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Departments’ move to install hundi at Rasa Swamy Nallamangaiyamman at Vellode, the members of Thenmugam Vellode Sathandai Kula Makkal Narpani Mandram submitted a petition at the Erode Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Members of Thenmugam Vellode Sathandai Kula Makkal Narpani Mandram has opposed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Departments’ move to place a hundi at Rasa Swamy Nallamangaiyamman temple at Vellode.

In a petition submitted to the district administration here on Monday, the members said that over 10,000 people belonging to “Sathandai Koottam” of the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community had purchased 3.19 cents and constructed the temple with their own funds seven years back. The temple is located south of the old temple that is under the control of HR and CE. “On October 13, officials attempted to place a hundi in the new temple,” they claimed. They said the temple belonged to their community and the department had no right over the temple.

Members said that they had filed a case in the Madras High Court in 2019. Accusing the HR and CE officials of creating a law and order situation, the members sought police protection for the temple and the administrators.

