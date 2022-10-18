HR and CE Department accused of shoddy renovation works at Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem

Milk that the deities in the Sugavaneswarar Temple in Salem were anointed with flowing on to the road on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday complained of substandard renovation works at the Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem, where kumbabishekam was performed a month ago.

The 500-year-old Sugavaneswarar temple is one of the most famous Lord Shiva temples in the district and hundreds of devotees visit the shrine every day. In 2018, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department began renovating the temple at ₹ one crore and it took four years to complete the work. The kumbabishekam held in the first week of September this year was witnessed by thousands of devotees.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the HR and CE Department of shoddy renovation works in the temple.

Rainwater leaking near the switchboard at the Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP State executive member R.P. Gopinath alleged that rainwater was leaking from the ceiling of various sannidhis. At the Subramaniar Swamy s annidhi, rainwater leaks near the switchboard, he said.

He alleged that the temple pond, which played a vital role in recharging groundwater in the locality, was not properly maintained. “The authorities are pumping out rainwater from the pond alleging that its bunds are weak,” he said.

“There is no provision inside the sanctum sanctorums to drain the milk and water used for anointing the deities . The milk flows on to the road, hurting the sentiments of the devotees. The HR and CE Department should rectify the problems or the BJP will stage a protest along with the devotees,” Mr. Gopinath said.

Denying the allegations, Assistant Commissioner of HR and CE Department Raja said no work was carried out on the ceilings. “Works are under way to fix the leaks. We have detected a block in the sewer, because of which milk flows on to the road. We have alerted the Salem Corporation to clear the block,” Mr. Raja said.