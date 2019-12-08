HPT-32 Deepak aircraft exhibited at Police Museum

An HPT-32 Deepak primary trainer aircraft, which retired from service in 2009, arrived at the Coimbatore Police Museum to be kept as an exhibit here on Friday.

Museum officials said that the aircraft was manufactured in 1977 by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and was used in Indian Air Force Academy near Hyderabad.

After its retirement, the aircraft was brought to Tambaram Air Force Station in Chennai, from where it was brought to Coimbatore.

The aircraft was used only for training purposes, officials said.

Bearing the serial number X2578, the aircraft weighs 1,034 kg without fuel and 1,322 kg with fuel.

The aircraft could attain a maximum speed of 281 km per hour or 175 miles per hour. With a length of 25 feet and height of nine feet, HPT-32 Deepak boasts a wingspan of 31 feet or 9.5 metres. The total range (the maximum distance an aircraft can fly between takeoff and landing based on fuel capacity) of the aircraft is 1,400 km, according to the officials.