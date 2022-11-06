HPCL donates vehicle to NGO for use for children with disabilities

The vehicle donated by HPCL to Kinder Trust being flagged off on November 3, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) donated a new vehicle to Kinder Trust in Coonoor to help take children living with disabilities to and from the Government day care centre.

The vehicle was donated at a function on Thursday. The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith flagged off the vehicle. It was followed up by an eye camp, organised by Kinder Trust at the Aravind Eye Hospital, in which around 1,000 children participated.

The Collector appreciated the gesture of HPCL in donating a vehicle to the Non-Governmental Organisation. He also spoke of HPCL’s work in the district in the past, including the setting up of four fully automated e-toilets in Coonoor Municipality around two years ago.

Diana Barucha, founder of Kinder Trust, said the vehicle will be used to bring children living with disabilities from their homes to the school every morning and also to drop them back in the evening. “The vehicle will also be used for physically-challenged persons who are receiving treatment and physiotherapy in the rehabilitation centre,” said Ms. Barucha.

M. Vasanta Rao, Deputy General Manager – Retail of HPCL, also spoke at the event.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited also gave away prizes to the students who won in the quiz and painting competitions held as part of “Vigilance Awareness Week”, a press release from Kinder Trust stated.