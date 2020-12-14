HPCL donates four public toilets to Coonoor Municipality

Coimbatore

14 December 2020 23:57 IST

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurated four public toilets with modern facilities donated by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Coonoor on Monday.

These self-cleaning toilets worth ₹ 40 lakh in total will have additional water tanks with capacities of 2,000 litres, eco-friendly biodigesters, multi-coin usage and one hour of power backup, a release said. This initiative is part of HPCL’s corporate social responsibility to support the Central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. DGM – Retail of HPCL Vasanta Rao, officials from the Coonoor Municipality and other officials from the District Administration were present during the inauguration.

