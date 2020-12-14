Coimbatore

HPCL donates four public toilets to Coonoor Municipality

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurated four public toilets with modern facilities donated by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Coonoor on Monday.

These self-cleaning toilets worth ₹ 40 lakh in total will have additional water tanks with capacities of 2,000 litres, eco-friendly biodigesters, multi-coin usage and one hour of power backup, a release said. This initiative is part of HPCL’s corporate social responsibility to support the Central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. DGM – Retail of HPCL Vasanta Rao, officials from the Coonoor Municipality and other officials from the District Administration were present during the inauguration.

