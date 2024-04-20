April 20, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

“Please. I promise I’ll do my homework properly.”

“Two books are enough. He won’t study.”

Caught between his son and wife, the father studied the ceiling. Then, slowly, he says, “Let’s give him the maximum number of books initially. If he doesn’t study, we’ll reduce the subscription.”

I was an interested spectator to this bargain at the Omni Books Library, Uppilipalayam. On a weekday evening, the place is abuzz with parents and kids discussing books. VG Rajan, the proprietor, beams as he looks around. “When we opened in February 2021, I didn’t expect to get such a good response.” This is a dream come true for Rajan, who began collecting books for the library he would one day build back in 2015-16. “I rented a warehouse and started stocking books that I felt should be in the library.”

Each floor is around 1700 square feet with the ground floor devoted to children’s books, the first floor to fiction, non-fiction and books on specialised subjects. One shelf is filled with the classics and translations of classics from Indian and other languages. One shelf is devoted to military history; another is filled with books on fine arts; there’s photography, automotives, history and a lot more. Fiction ranges from romance to thrillers to lit fic. On the top is a reading room where students can sit and study.

Omni Book Library Address: 38, Ram Lakshman Nagar, Uppilipalayam (behind Fun Republic Mall) Contact: 780644420 or 0422-3569344 Subscription options: Monthly rates of ₹300 (two books); ₹400 (six books) and ₹ 500 (10 books) with unlimited exchange. For the reading room, the charges are ₹1500 a month for 100 hours of access and ₹2000 a month for 200 hours.

Ask the children what they like about the library and the unanimous answer is “variety”. Tara, a Std. V student of SSVM World School, and Sana S.U., a Std. IV student of Samskara Academy, are both regulars. While the former reviews the books she reads on an Insta account managed by her mother, Sana takes inspiration from her reading to write and illustrate her own books. Brothers Harshit (Std. IX) and Vishrit (Std.IV) from Chaitanya Techno School come at least once a week. While their father encourages Vishrit to widen his choice of reading, Harshit sits at the reading corner and dives right in. “There are so many international titles, science fiction and mythology-based fantasy,” he says.

Another youngster chooses to be generous. Vimal Adityan from Chandrakanti Public School takes “four books for myself and two for my sister who is only four.” He appreciates the fact that he gets help to choose books from the staff, who offer him options. Engineering graduate Vignesh Ashwin Natraj now works full time at the library. “I met Rajan at the Omni Book Store, in Race Course, in 2017 when I was in my second year. I love books so I started working part-time there. When he opened this, I knew I had to be a part of this project.” Both Rajan and Vignesh feel that children need to be given a free hand to pick the books they like. Rajan especially is almost messianic in his quest to promote reading. “Parents must understand that reading is not a hobby or something to be frowned upon. If they turn their children loose and let them read, they will find that, after some time, the child gains confidence and improves in so many ways, not just in terms of academics.”

Something that the kids too echo. Improved vocabulary, expanded knowledge, learning about other countries and cultures... the answers come quick and fast when asked what benefits they get. One aspect that they are all very appreciative of is the unlimited exchange: that they can come and return the books as and when they finish. Favourite authors are Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton, Ruskin Bond and Sudha Murthy, the one exception being Harshit who prefers Percy Jackson-style books. In the reading corner, Punitha is busy taking down notes on the Solar System. The Class VI student of Kendriya Vidyalaya takes home six books a week without fail. “One book is usually done before we get home,” says her mother wryly. The Reading Room on the second floor is filled with students, peering earnestly into their laptops or books. Dr. Roshni, who is preparing for her MD, says “the reasonable rates and the availability of ready-to-hand reference books makes this place a very good option.”

Abhishek, who is preparing for the Chartered Accountancy exams, says the ambience has helped him improve his productivity. “There are no distractions.” As we walk back down, I ask Rajan about his plans. He has plenty: apart from opening more branches, he also wants to add books. “I know there’s a lot of children’s books by Indian authors so I want those,” he says. I leave him to his dreams. As I wish Vignesh farewell, he says, “Every day when I close the library, I do it with a sense of satisfaction. And in the morning, I am excited about what the day will bring.”