Housing needs in Coimbatore viewed through prism of economic vibrancy at panel discussion

The synergy between industries and the educational institutions has been propelling Coimbatore’s growth, say panelists at the Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0. panel discussion on ‘Coimbatore’s Education Landscape Getting Bigger and Better - Infrastructure Opportunities at Kovaipudur’

July 28, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
R. Nandagopal, right, Former Director, PSG Institute of Management, moderating the panel discussion by P.Krishna Kumar, second right, CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, N. R. Alamelu (second left), Principal, Ramakrishna Engineering College, and J.Saravana Kumar (left), Coimbatore Zonal Head, G Square in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The surge in the real estate business on the peripheries of Coimbatore coupled with the economic vibrancy is a result of the rising demand for housing and other infrastructure requirements, according to panellists at a discussion presented here on Wednesday by G Square and powered by The Hindu.

Held under the aegis of Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0, the panel discussion was centred around the topic: “Coimbatore’s Education Landscape Getting Bigger and Better - Infrastructure Opportunities” at Kovaipudur.

R. Nandagopal, former Director, PSG Institute of Management, who moderated the discussion, and the panelists P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, Tamil Nadu and Kerala; N.R. Alamelu, Principal, Ramakrishna Engineering College; and J. Saravana Kumar, Coimbatore Zonal Head, G Square, said Coimbatore’s progress was unique as it was fostered by the symbiotic relationship between the industries and the educational institutions for several decades.

The synergy between industries and the educational institutions has been propelling Coimbatore’s growth, particularly that of Kovaipudur, Mr. Nandagopal said, supporting the views of Prof. Alamelu and Mr. Krishna Kumar.

According to Mr. Krishna Kumar, integrated growth of higher educational institutions in the city, which is known for its entrepreneurial culture, was possible because of the culture of learning best practices from one another.

Ms. Alamelu said continuous learning and upskilling is what sets the institutions in Coimbatore apart .

With the rapid growth of industries and educational institutions, the infrastructure needs had grown manifold, Mr. Saravana Kumar said and added that Kovaipudur was perceived to be ideally placed to meet the housing needs of an aspiring population as huge land parcels were available there.

