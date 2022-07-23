‘Housing for All’ scheme: over 5,000 houses under construction in Coimbatore

The projects are in Selvapuram, Perur (north and south), Ezhil Nagar, Sulur, and Ukkadam

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board is constructing 5,687 houses in 19 projects across the district at a cost of ₹494.29 crore, under the Housing for All scheme.

An official of the Board here said a district-level committee would soon approve the list of beneficiaries for projects coming up at Sulur, IUDP colony, and Pannimadai. “We have received nearly 700 applications for Sulur project and 400 applications for IUDP Colony, apart from the 288 people shifted to the Colony,” the official said.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran recently inspected 528 houses under construction at Sulur at a cost of ₹41.88 crore.

The board had constructed 1,441 houses in seven projects at a cost of ₹121.86 crore. The official said, of the 1,441 houses, all the residential units except 155 at Kovaipudur and 43 at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar were occupied. The beneficiary list for the vacant houses had been submitted to the district administration for the district-level committee’s approval. Resident welfare associations were formed for all the projects that were completed, the official said.

The beneficiaries of these projects need to pay a minimum amount as their contribution and for those who were unable to do so, bank loans would be arranged based on their eligibility. The size of these houses was 400 sq.ft (including the plinth area). All basic amenities such as water connection, lifts, and UGD connections would be provided and resident welfare associations would also be formed. The beneficiaries should get individual electricity connection.

Regarding future projects, the official said that these were need-based and hence would depend on the applications received and availability of land.