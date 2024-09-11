Housing board issues notice to defaulters in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has notified 1,777 allottees in the Ganapathy, Vellakkinaru, Periyanaickenpalayam, Veerakeralam, Kalapatti, and Mudalipalayam areas under its Coimbatore Housing Unit to settle their outstanding dues. Despite several government announcements offering interest concessions, many allottees have failed to pay within the given deadlines.

The TNHB has instructed allottees to visit the Coimbatore Housing Unit office with their original application, allotment order, receipts, and other necessary documents to clear their dues by September 30, 2024. Those who fail to make the payment within this period risk having their allotments cancelled without further notice, according to the board.