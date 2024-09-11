GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Housing board issues notice to defaulters in Coimbatore

Published - September 11, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has notified 1,777 allottees in the Ganapathy, Vellakkinaru, Periyanaickenpalayam, Veerakeralam, Kalapatti, and Mudalipalayam areas under its Coimbatore Housing Unit to settle their outstanding dues. Despite several government announcements offering interest concessions, many allottees have failed to pay within the given deadlines.

The TNHB has instructed allottees to visit the Coimbatore Housing Unit office with their original application, allotment order, receipts, and other necessary documents to clear their dues by September 30, 2024. Those who fail to make the payment within this period risk having their allotments cancelled without further notice, according to the board.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.